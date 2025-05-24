Notes on Alexa Bliss, Ace Austin, Liv Morgan and MJF

May 24, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Alexa Bliss calls Tiffany Stratton a “cheap imitation” following Stratton calling Bliss vintage on WWE SmackDown

Ace Austin is coming to Maple Leaf Pro for MLP Resurrection on July 5th

MJF will be appearing at 1FW SummerStage in Atlanta, GA on Friday, July 25th.

Liv Morgan via X:

