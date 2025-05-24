Notes on Alexa Bliss, Ace Austin, Liv Morgan and MJF

– Alexa Bliss calls Tiffany Stratton a “cheap imitation” following Stratton calling Bliss vintage on WWE SmackDown

funny being called “vintage” by the cheap imitation #Smackdown #BlissInTheBank — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 24, 2025

– Ace Austin is coming to Maple Leaf Pro for MLP Resurrection on July 5th

He's a magical talent and a former three-time TNA X-Division Champion and now @The_Ace_Austin is coming to MAPLE LEAF PRO for #MLPResurrection in Montreal on July 5! TICKETS ON SALE NOW at https://t.co/hWrQbm3OB5!https://t.co/7rVcJ5zFGx Watch LIVE on @Triller_TV! pic.twitter.com/ftcrQBkUht — MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) May 23, 2025

– MJF will be appearing at 1FW SummerStage in Atlanta, GA on Friday, July 25th.

What a DAY ONE! Pre-sales for 1FW SUMMERSTAGE at Center Stage are off to an electric start — thank you to everyone who jumped in early! Still need your ticket for July 25th? Don’t wait:

️ https://t.co/5hJqAKrTl3 Code-1FWVIP#1FWSummerStage pic.twitter.com/nAC42fnhVS — 1FW (@1FWrestling) May 23, 2025

– Liv Morgan via X: