Note on Jey Uso’s preparation for Saturday Night’s Main Event

May 24, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Photos surfaced this week showing Jey Uso in Puerto Rico, and it’s believed he made the trip specifically to link up with Paul and rehearse their title match at Paul’s private training facility. Logan Paul, who resides on the island, has a full-size wrestling ring set up at his home—something he regularly uses to go over match details ahead of events. It’s believed that Uso joined Paul at his residence to meticulously plan and walk through tonight’s bout, ensuring every moment is dialed in before they hit the ring live.

