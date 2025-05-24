Milestone reached by Reigns on social media, Wrestlemania in Saudi Arabia?, Collision viewership, more
– Roman Reigns has surpassed 10 MILLION followers on Instagram, becoming the 7th WWE superstar to reach that milestone.
– Speaking recently with Ariel Helwani, Saudi GEA Chairman Turki Alalshikh revealed that discussions are underway with WWE to potentially host WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia around 2026 or 2027.
– TNA Slammiversary is Sunday, July 20th
#tna pic.twitter.com/zKi0fITdEX
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) May 24, 2025
– This week’s episode of Collision, which aired Thursday instead of the usual Saturday, drew 353,000 viewers on TBS, down 45,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast. The show had a 0.08 rating in 18-49, the same as the prior week and was #12 on the top 50 cable chart for the night.
(Ratings credit: Programming Insider, Colin Vassallo)
Click here for the 2025 Wrestling TV Viewership grid