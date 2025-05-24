Jonathan Coachman questions TKO management with the WrestleMania 42 flip flop

On Thursday, it was reported that WrestleMania 42 will not taking place in New Orleans despite WWE’s announcement and a new location was to be determined. It was noted by NOLA.com that WWE “would rather hold next year’s event in Las Vegas.”

Former WWE star Jonathan Coachman reacted to the news with the following post via Twitter/X…

“TKO does it again. Looking to collect every last dime they can get their hands now they will even back out of an announcement of their biggest event due to a bigger check being put on the table. Can you imagine the NFL announcing the Super Bowl and saying sorry San Diego we will give you the pro bowl and a Super Bowl to be named later? One head scratching move after another that comes back to $$$$ being at the heart of every single decision.”