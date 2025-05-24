HBK puts over Fraxiom, update on Goldberg’s retirement match, Stephanie Vaquer on NXT vs. Raw

– Shawn Michaels (via stay Busy With Armon Sadler) says that he “100% agrees” with people that say Fraxiom are the best Tag Team in the World:

“I 100% agree with the people who say that. Right now, they’re clicking on all cylinders.

Once they committed to being a team, they took it to another level. People sincerely consider them the best tag team in the industry — and that’s amazing praise for two guys in their mid-20s.”

– Goldberg’s retirement match in WWE is tentatively set for Atlanta, Georgia, according to Fightful.

Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12 in Atlanta is rumored to be the spot, and Goldberg’s name is being talked about for the show.

– Stephanie Vaquer (via WFLA) says she doesn’t feel a big difference between NXT and Raw.

“I don’t feel a big difference for me. Like, I feel on home. #RAW, #NXT, I feel home, and I don’t feel big difference.”