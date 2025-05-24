Goldberg says retirement match will happen in the south before end of 2025

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg told MySanAntonio.com that his retirement match will take place towards the end of 2025 and it will happen in the south.

The former champion fell short of giving a date and exact location though.

“It’s going to be in the South,” Goldberg said. “This gives me the opportunity to put a stamp on my career in front of the people I care the most about.”

Goldberg is training at the Black Diamond Martial Arts studio in Boerne, Texas, where a WWE film crew is capturing his training for a future documentary.

The article also said that Goldberg “signed off” on the creative plans which will lead to his retirement match.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online