Giulia and LA Knight qualify for the MITB ladder matches

Two more individuals qualified for the Money In The Bank ladder matches last night on Smackdown.

Former NXT Women’s champion Giulia overcame Charlotte Flair and Zelina Vega in the first triple threat match, winning the match after she hit a northern lights bomb on Vega. She now joins Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, and Roxanne Perez in the match with two more spots open.

Then, the ever-so-popular LA Knight won against Aleister Black and Shinsuke Nakamura to earn his spot in the men’s ladder match. The only other person in the men’s match so far is Solo Sikoa, with four open spots.

The remaining qualifying matches will take place on next week’s Raw and Smackdown.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996