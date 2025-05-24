Foley sold his WWE title to help Sabu’s medical bills, Kross received a backstage standing ovation, more

– Karrion Kross revealed that he received a standing ovation backstage for his now-infamous post-WrestleMania promo.

– Mike Foley took a moment to reflect on what wrestling cost him physically, emotionally—and literally—revealing the incredible story of how he no longer owns his own WWE title belt but when Sabu—Foley’s longtime peer and ECW trailblazer—faced serious medical issues, Foley stepped up. Despite not being known for self-promotion or bragging, Foley made it clear this was one of the proudest things he’s ever done.

– Naomi promises that she is taking down everybody on her way to the top of WWE.

Your favs are going down one by one ⚠️ #pwc pic.twitter.com/ZG4bvhNIsc — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) May 24, 2025