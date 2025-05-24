Drew McIntyre taking a break from WWE TV

Drew McIntyre will be off WWE television for the foreseeable future.

McIntyre, who has been working hurt for some time, finished his current WWE dates tonight with his loss to Damian Priest.

The word backstage at the show was McIntyre would be taking an extended period off and is off television going forward.

While there’s been talk of McIntyre landing a potentially big Hollywood role for some time, this absence would not be related to that and is more about personal time off.

(Source: PWInsider)