Cody Rhodes returns on SNME, sets up match at MITB

May 24, 2025

Just as Jey Uso was about to retain his World Heavyweight Championship, someone pulls out the referee…

It’s John Cena and he’s continues with a beat down on Jey in the ring. However, the return of Cody Rhodes to make the save results in Cena eating a Cross Rhodesand Logan gets hit with a Spear, Jey wins the match retaining his World Heavyweight Championship.

After the match Cody and Jey would challenge Cena and Logan to a tag match at Money in the Bank.

