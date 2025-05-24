Cody Rhodes returns on SNME, sets up match at MITB

Just as Jey Uso was about to retain his World Heavyweight Championship, someone pulls out the referee…

It’s John Cena and he’s continues with a beat down on Jey in the ring. However, the return of Cody Rhodes to make the save results in Cena eating a Cross Rhodesand Logan gets hit with a Spear, Jey wins the match retaining his World Heavyweight Championship.

After the match Cody and Jey would challenge Cena and Logan to a tag match at Money in the Bank.

"YOU'VE RUINED ENOUGH… WE'LL SEE YOU AT MONEY IN THE BANK!" WE'RE GETTING LOGAN PAUL & JOHN CENA vs. JEY USO & CODY RHODES at #MITB!!! #SNME pic.twitter.com/f4DbGZ3LCr — WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2025

CODY RHODES IS BACK! CODY RHODES IS BACK TO STOP JOHN CENA FROM SCREWING OVER JEY USO! #SNME pic.twitter.com/FUh1dObQVW — WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2025