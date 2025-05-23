WrestleMania return to Las Vegas not a done deal, yet

A report by the Las Vegas Review-Journal said that WrestleMania’s return to the city next year is not a done deal just yet and no official announcement is scheduled for now.

The newspaper said that talks between TKO and Las Vegas officials took place in recent weeks and focused mainly on the logistics surrounding the Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, and the Las Vegas Convention Center which might have conflicting schedules.

For WrestleMania 41, WWE received $4.2 million in tax credits on top of the $5 million they received from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority as a site fee.

Despite having around 21,000 less fans in the stands over the course of two days compared to WrestleMania 40, mainly due to the stadium size, this year’s WrestleMania was the largest ticket revenue generation in WWE history.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996