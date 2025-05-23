Updates on Mariah May and Travis Scott

May 23, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Mariah May is on vacation

– Wrestlevotes reports: Amid speculation, we’re told WWE has plans for Travis Scott to appear at the Money in the Bank PLE on June 7th. Sources indicate this has been in the works since before WrestleMania.

PWInsider is reporting that the current pitch for the Money in the Bank main event is for John Cena to team up with Travis Scott and Logan Paul to face Cody Rhodes and The Usos.

