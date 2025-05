Triple H announces the consolation prize for New Orleans

Big plans for @WWE and New Orleans for 2026 and beyond… pic.twitter.com/fExKOUPMc9 — Triple H (@TripleH) May 23, 2025

Triple H has announced the consolation prize for New Orleans having to postpone their WrestleMania, WWE Money in the Bank!!

Moving from early to late summer next year!!

August 29th, 2026