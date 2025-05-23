TNA Under Siege 2025 live on TNA+ tonight

Live tonight from the CAA Center in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, TNA Wrestling presents Under Siege 2025, exclusively on the TNA+ streaming service. The full card is as follows:

Joe Hendry and Elijah vs Trick Williams and Frankie Kazarian; The Nemeth Brothers vs Matt Hardy and Leon Slater for the TNA Tag Team titles; Masha Slamovich vs Victoria Crawford for the TNA Knockouts title; Ash by Elegance and Heather by Elegance vs Spitfire for the TNA Knockouts Tag Team titles and the stipulation that if Spitfire lose, they must disband; Tessa Blanchard vs Arianna Grace; Eddie Edwards vs Cody Deaner with the stipulation that if Deaner wins, he gets a new TNA contract; Mike Santana vs AJ Francis; Order 4 vs The Rascalz, Indi Hartwell, and a mystery partner; and Rosemary vs Xia Brookside in the pre-show.

The pre-show will kick off at 7:30PM ET while the main portion of the show will start at 8PM ET. You can watch the show for free if you sign up for TNA+ this month or else a $9.99 subscription is required.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996