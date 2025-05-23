Third generation Rhodes brothers set to make New Texas Pro debut

May 23, 2025 - by staff

Third Generation Pro Wrestlers WYATT & WAYNE RHODES collectively known as THE RHODES BROTHERS make their New Texas Pro debut on Sunday, June 1 at BAT CITY live from Empire Control Room & Garage!

Nephews of Cody and Dustin, Wyatt & Wayne have started their journey training under Dustin Rhodes at the Rhodes Wrestling Academy in Austin! They join a deep and talented Tag Division at New Texas Pro in less than 2 weeks on the TAILGATE on 6/1 at our return to Empire!

The TAILGATE starts at 5PM! Make sure to get to the venue early for this incredibly stacked event!! Grab those tickets TODAY!!

Already Announced:

– New Texas Pro World Championship Match:
Carter BlaQ (C) v Stephen Wolf

– Tag Team Match:
Yuka Sakazaki & VertVixen vs Charity King & AQA

– Singles Match:
Lil Evil vs Danny Orion

– Singles Match:
KJ Orso vs Epydemius Jr

– New Texas Pro Tag Team Championship Match:
The Dream Team (C) v BDSM

– Singles Match:
Oli Summers vs JJ Blake

– Izzy James
– Exodus Prime
– Shimbashi
+ so much more

#BatCity • 6/1 • 7PM
Empire Garage • Austin, TX

Less than 16 Front Row Seats REMAIN!!
️: NewTexasPro.Com/Events

