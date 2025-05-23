Third generation Rhodes brothers set to make New Texas Pro debut
❗️TALENT ANNOUNCEMENT❗️
— New Texas Pro Wrestling (@NewTexasPW) May 20, 2025
Third Generation Pro Wrestlers WYATT & WAYNE RHODES collectively known as THE RHODES BROTHERS make their New Texas Pro debut on Sunday, June 1 at BAT CITY live from Empire Control Room & Garage!
Nephews of Cody and Dustin, Wyatt & Wayne have started their journey training under Dustin Rhodes at the Rhodes Wrestling Academy in Austin! They join a deep and talented Tag Division at New Texas Pro in less than 2 weeks on the TAILGATE on 6/1 at our return to Empire!
The TAILGATE starts at 5PM! Make sure to get to the venue early for this incredibly stacked event!! Grab those tickets TODAY!!
Already Announced:
– New Texas Pro World Championship Match:
Carter BlaQ (C) v Stephen Wolf
– Tag Team Match:
Yuka Sakazaki & VertVixen vs Charity King & AQA
– Singles Match:
Lil Evil vs Danny Orion
– Singles Match:
KJ Orso vs Epydemius Jr
– New Texas Pro Tag Team Championship Match:
The Dream Team (C) v BDSM
– Singles Match:
Oli Summers vs JJ Blake
– Izzy James
– Exodus Prime
– Shimbashi
+ so much more
#BatCity • 6/1 • 7PM
Empire Garage • Austin, TX
Less than 16 Front Row Seats REMAIN!!
️: NewTexasPro.Com/Events