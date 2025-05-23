Omega: “I’ve never met Bayley, but she sent me a message during my diverticulitis battle”

Kenny Omega: “I’ve never met Bayley, but she sent me a message during my diverticulitis battle. That’s a genuine person.”

Here’s what Omega said during his Twitch stream:

“Wrestling is a funny business, and sometimes people only care about you when you’re useful to them. Not sometimes—most of the time. If, for whatever reason, you’re taken out of the game, you’re not needed. Who cares about you? Especially if you’re considered the competition. That’s why I can say Bayley is an incredible human being. I’ve never met her. As far as I know—aside from the Xavier Woods of the world—I don’t know if there’s a common thread between us, but she sent me a message when I was going through diverticulitis, wishing me a speedy recovery.

That’s how you know someone is a very genuine, good person. I could never, ever say anything bad about Bayley, and I would always stick up for her in any situation, even though I’ve never met her in real life. It meant a lot in that moment for someone to reach out. Generally, when people are considered your competition, you’re taught to be happy they’re gone.”