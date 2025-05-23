Luke Jacobs possibly signing with WWE, Apollo Crews update (photo)

– WWE recently held tryouts in Europe, with several indie standouts impressing during the sessions, including Luke Jacobs. However, whilst the likes of Zozaya, Mike D Vecchio, and Aigle Blanc are expected to sign deals with WWE, Jacobs is not a guarantee, with a report from Fightful Select stating that whilst those in the scene expect Jacobs to join WWE – potentially this year – there are others who have poured scorn on such reports and believe that Jacobs will not be signing with WWE.

– Apollo Crews has been crushing rehab; taking it day by day amd putting in the work.