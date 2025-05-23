Live TNA Under Siege PPV results

Live tonight from the CAA Center in Brampton, Ontario, Canada

Countdown show

– Robert “Sheriff” Stone of NXT is in the ring for Countdown to TNA Under Siege.

– Santino Marella gets fired up and emotional when Robert Stone mentions he’d get Tessa Blanchard to hurt his daughter and Santino snaps at Robert for saying it.

– Rosemary vs. Xia Brookside. Brookside snaps and disqualifies herself by attacking Rosemary with a belt, Xia then attacks the security with the belt, the crowd chants “1 more time, 1 more time”

Under Siege

– AJ Francis says he’s unable to compete against Mike Santana tonight after suffering from “turf toe”. Because of this, he’ll be replaced by his partner, KC Navarro.

Mike Santana defeats KC Navarro in a damn good match! Mike attempts to give KC Navarro respect but AJ Francis attacks Santana from behind!

– The crowd boos Head of The Brampton Board of Trade Jaipaul Massey-Singh, and Brampton City Councilor Rod Power, the crowd pops for the Mascot of the Brampton Honey Badgers.

– Eric Young gives some encouraging words to Cody Deaner as he fights Eddie Edwards for a chance to stay in TNA.

– He tried as he might, fighting his heart out but it wasn’t enough as Eddie Edwards defeats Cody Deaner thanks to Alisha Edwards hitting Cody below the belt. Because of this, Deaner’s contract will not renew as his TNA career ends here.

The System talked down to Cody as they told him to leave but Eric Young and the Northern Armory have had enough. Looks like they’re going to fight The System right now.

– Northern Armory defeated The Systems as Eric Young pinned Moose.

– Spitfire dressed as The Dudleyz and Ash and Heather dressed as The Mounties. In the Match by Elegance Street Fight.

Spitfire now have to break up as they were defeated by Ash and Heather by Elegance in a Match By Elegance Street Fight, they also retained the Knockouts World Tag Team Championships #TNAUnderSiege

Maggie Lee got involved and helped Ash and Heather.

