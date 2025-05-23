Eddie Kingston shares an update on his recovery

Eddie Kingston shared an update on his recovery, clarifying his current status and addressing any speculation. “I am not there. I have started running in the ring. I am still doing physical therapy and I am mentally better.” While he’s not fully back yet, he’s making steady progress.

He acknowledged the ongoing difficulties, stating, “Yet again, as people know, it’s a struggle,” but emphasized that returning to in-ring training and working alongside others has been therapeutic. “Being able to be in the ring again and work out with PT and working out with Cezar [Bononi] is helping my mental health, let alone my body.”

Ultimately, Kingston feels encouraged by the direction things are heading. “I can finally feel the ball is moving in the right direction.”

Source: PWInsider