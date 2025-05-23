Dwayne Johnson teaming up again with A24 for new movie

Deadline.com announced that Dwayne Johnson has signed to star in the upcoming Breakthrough movie from studio A24.

The movie plot according to Deadline says that it’s “set in turn-of-the-millennium Southern California where the story follows an alienated young man who comes under the influence of a motivational guru, whose intoxicating charm masks his morally questionable methods of manipulation and his own concealed darkness.”

It is based off a screenplay by Zeke Goodman. No director has been attached to the project yet and no other co-stars were announced either.

Johnson and A24 have already done business together with The Smashing Machine, which comes out in theaters nationwide in October.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996