Cody Rhodes wears suit on a roll-coaster (photo), Del Rio note, anniversary of Owen Hart’s passing

May 23, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Cody Rhodes wearing a full three piece suit at a theme park. Former WWE champion and his wife Brandi were at the grand opening at Universal Epic Universe in Orlando, Florida.

Alberto Del Rio is currently not planned to appear at the upcoming WWE x AAA x TNA Worlds Collide PLE on June 7th.

– 26 years ago today we lost the incredible Owen Hart.

