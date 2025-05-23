Cody Rhodes wears suit on a roll-coaster (photo), Del Rio note, anniversary of Owen Hart’s passing
– Cody Rhodes wearing a full three piece suit at a theme park. Former WWE champion and his wife Brandi were at the grand opening at Universal Epic Universe in Orlando, Florida.
#wwe pic.twitter.com/LQBPbhs6TB
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) May 23, 2025
– Alberto Del Rio is currently not planned to appear at the upcoming WWE x AAA x TNA Worlds Collide PLE on June 7th.
(source: @WrestleVotes)
– 26 years ago today we lost the incredible Owen Hart.
Owen Hart Forever pic.twitter.com/Kmo2YMc90Y
— Joe Tyrrell (@JoeTyrrellSOC) May 23, 2025