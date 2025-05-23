Announced for next week’s Smackdown, title match added to SNME card

May 23, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Announced for next week’s Smackdown …

– John Cena Returns

– Bianca Belair Addresses her Hometown

– Jacob Fatu vs Andrade vs Carmelo Hayes in a Triple Threat Money In The Bank Qualifying Match

– Naomi vs Jade Cargill vs Nia Jax in a Triple Threat Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match

Announced for tomorrow’s Saturday Night’s Main Event…

Zelina Vega vs. Chelsea Green for the Women’s US Title is set for tomorrow Saturday’s Night Main Event.

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Amber Nova

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal