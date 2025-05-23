Announced for next week’s Smackdown, title match added to SNME card

– John Cena Returns

– Bianca Belair Addresses her Hometown

– Jacob Fatu vs Andrade vs Carmelo Hayes in a Triple Threat Money In The Bank Qualifying Match

– Naomi vs Jade Cargill vs Nia Jax in a Triple Threat Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match

Announced for tomorrow’s Saturday Night’s Main Event…

Zelina Vega vs. Chelsea Green for the Women’s US Title is set for tomorrow Saturday’s Night Main Event.