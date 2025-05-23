Alexander says Khan is a boss “that actually cares for his employees,” Big E receives Strickland shoes

“I got this impression that as a boss, he [Tony Khan]’s somebody that actually cares for his employees. You’re not just a number and you’re not just an asset to the company. He actually cares about you, and that’s something that means a great deal to me. I just wasn’t comfortable working somewhere where I just be an asset, something that you could just toss away in an instant… I wanted somebody that’s going to care about me and care about the fact that I have a family that I’m feeding, and that I do have such a passion for this.”

– Swerve Strickland has given the first pair of his signature shoes to Big E.

The 1st recipient of the Answer 3 Swerves From 1 champ to another @WWEBigE

Thank you for the inspiration big brother❤️ pic.twitter.com/rv6KQ5QBbT — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) May 22, 2025