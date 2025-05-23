Alexander says Khan is a boss “that actually cares for his employees,” Big E receives Strickland shoes

May 23, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Josh Alexander (via an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri) says AEW President Tony Khan is a boss “that actually cares for his employees”

“I got this impression that as a boss, he [Tony Khan]’s somebody that actually cares for his employees. You’re not just a number and you’re not just an asset to the company. He actually cares about you, and that’s something that means a great deal to me. I just wasn’t comfortable working somewhere where I just be an asset, something that you could just toss away in an instant… I wanted somebody that’s going to care about me and care about the fact that I have a family that I’m feeding, and that I do have such a passion for this.”

Swerve Strickland has given the first pair of his signature shoes to Big E.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Goldy Locks

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal