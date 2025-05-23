5/23/25 WWE Smackdown Recap

Join the Starman as he recaps WWE Smackdown live from the EnMarket Arena in Savannah, GA.

—

Wrestlers are seen arriving to the arena, including the Street Profits, Fraxiom, the Bloodline. Drew McIntyre also arrives and immediately gets attacked backstage by Damian Priest until security rushes in to break them up.

Tiffany Stratton’s music hits as the WWE Women’s Champion makes her way to the ring as a recap is shown where Tiffany defeated Nia Jax last week on Smackdown. Tiffany says that just over a year, she has won Money in the Bank and defeated the likes of Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax. She then begins to issue a warning to the next Money in the Bank winner, however, she is cut off by Alexa Bliss’ music.

Alexa says that she also cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase on Nia Jax, and Nia was her friend. Tiffany, however, is not and warns her that if she thinks her rise to the top was quick, that she better wait for her downfall. Charlotte Flair’s music hits and says she knows about humility and is the most humble 14-time Women’s Champion of all time. Charlotte says she has done everything, except win Money in the Bank, and when she finally does, she will take her title, and the spotlight, back.

Tiffany questions Charlotte’s plan as cashing in the Money in the Bank contract is taking the easy way out. Tiffany then says the two are a little vintage for her and that she is the upgrade. Tiffany then leaves the two in the ring but Giulia’s music hits and the two share a look on the entrance ramp and we head into the first match of the night.

Match 1: Charlotte Flair vs. Giulia vs. Zelina Vega (Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match)

The match starts and Charlotte and Giulia double team Zelina for a moment before turning their attention on each other. Giulia gets the early upper hand until they take each other out with clotheslines. Zelina comes back in and takes them both down with a double DDT to pick up near falls on both. The fight goes out to the floor, where Zelina takes both Charlotte and Giulia out with a top rope moonsault and we head into a commercial break.

We return to the match where Giulia takes both Charlotte and Zelina out with a dropkick from the top rope. The three begin trading strikes and kicks with Charlotte gaining the momentum with a flying cross body block. Charlotte then follows it up with a moonsault on top of both of them to pick up a near fall over both. Giulia then locks Charlotte into the Rings of Saturn and turns it into a pin attempt before Zelina dropkicks both of them onto the middle rope and tries for the 619, but on connects with Charlotte.

Charlotte then dumps Zelina out to the floor and locks Giulia in a figure four, but Zelina breaks it up with a Metora. Zelina follows up with a Code Red on Giulia, but Charlotte breaks up the pin attempt. Charlotte then takes Zelina down with a boot to the face and locks in the Figure Eight, but Giulia breaks it up with a stimp off the top rope. Giulia then hits Zelina with a Northern Lights Bomb to pick up the pin fall and qualify for the Women’s Money in the Bank match.

Winner: Giulia defeats Zelina Vega and Charlotte Flair by pin fall to qualify for the Women’s Money in the Bank Match

DIY are backstage who says they turned the tag team division what it is today, They run down the Motor City Machine Guns and Fraxiom and says they are conspiraring against them. Tommaso Ciampa says it changes tonight when he takes on Chris Sabin in a one-on-one match. Chris Sabin makes his way to the ring along with Alex Shelley as we head into a commercial break.

Zelina is walking backstage and is confronted by Chelsea Green and the Secret Hervice. Green says it’s amazing that Zelina is a champion and a loser at the same time. Zelina goes after Chelsea as B-Fab and Michin join in. Security and Nick Aldis breaks it up, as Michin says she wants to get their hands on the Secret Hervice. Aldis agrees and that match will happen tonight.

Match 2: Chris Sabin vs. Tommaso Ciampa

The match starts and the two go back and forth until Ciampa gets the early advantage and stomps down on Sabin in the corner. Sabin is able to comeback with a head scissor takedown and a hip toss, but Ciampa rolls out to the floor. Ciampa is able to counter with a DDT and sends Sabin into the guard railing as we head into a commercial break.

The match continues with Sabin taking Ciampa down with a bulldog and a series of strikes to pick up a near fall. Ciampa rolls out to the floor once again and the two begin to trade chops on the ring apron until Ciampa takes Sabin down with a slam onto the apron for a near fall. Ciampa goes for the Fairytale Ending, but Sabin counters with a Dragon Screw and a Tornado DDT for another near fall.

Johnny Gargano jumps onto the apron and is met by Alex Shelley, however, Ciampa knocks Shelley down with a boot. Ciampa is then sent out to the floor and Sabin takes out both members of DIY with a cross body block out to the floor. Sabin rolls Ciampa back into the ring and starts to head to the top rope, but he is met by Ciampa. Sabin sends Ciampa crashing down to the mat, who appears to have a knee injury, but Candice LaRae hangs Sabin on the top rope while the referee is distracted. Ciampa then connects with a knee to Sabin’s head and picks up the pin fall.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa defeated Chris Sabin by pin fall.

Byron Saxton is backstage with Fraxiom and asks what kind of pressure they are feeling going into the biggest match of their career. Nathan Frazer says it is the biggest night of their lives, while Axiom says the Street Profits is nothing but a step on their path to greatness.

Shinsuke Nakamura is seen backstage as the Men’s Money in the Bank Qualfiying match is coming up after the commercial break.

The announce team hypes tomorrow night’s Saturday Night’s Main Event card. A video package on John Cena’s heel turn and his quest to ruin wrestling is aired. John Cena will take on R-Truth tomorrow night.

Damian Priest’s music hits but Drew McIntyre attacks him on the entrance ramp. Security rushes out to break the two up and Priest grabs a microphone and says he will send McIntyre’s ass to the hospital tomorrow, but tonight he will get his pound of flesh, and rushes out to attack McIntyre once again.

Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo and Jacob Fatu are standing backstage. Fatu says he wants to talk to Solo in private, but Solo says anything he has to say can be said in front of JC. Fatu tells JC that he doesn’t like him and he doesn’t trust him as he isn’t family. The two stare each other down as Solo tries to play peacemaker and tells them to use their agression in the match tonight against Jimmy Uso and Rey Fenix.

The Secret Hervice make their way to the ring with Chelsea Green as we head into a commercial break.

Charlotte walks up on Alexa Bliss talking to herself. Charlotte asks what she said and Alexa shows that she is talking to Lilly.

Match 3: The Secret Hervice vs. Michin & B-Fab

The Secret Hervice start out fast against B-Fab with quick tags and double team moves. Niven locks B-Fab into a Cobra Clutch before slamming her down to the mat for a near fall. B-Fab is finally able to make a hot tag, as Fyre is also tagged in and Michin takes down both Niven and Fyre. Chelsea gets involved but Zelina Vega pulls her off the apron. Back in the ring, B-Fab makes the blind tag as Michin connects with the Eat Defeat on Fyre and B-Fab drops Fyre with a Fabulous Neckbreaker to pick up the pin fall.

Winner: Michin & B-Fab defeated The Secret Hervice by pin fall.

Byron Saxton is backstage with the Street Profits and says all of the pressure is on them as Fraxiom has already beaten them once. The Street Profits says they are going to walk out of Savanna the same way they walked in until they are interrupted by the Bloodline, who walk past them for their tag team match. The three make their way to the ring as we head into a commercial break.