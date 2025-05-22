WWE superstar originally cast for “Queen of the Ring,” Tony Khan proud of Darby Allin

– Charlotte Flair was originally cast as legendary wrestler June Byers in the independent film Queen of the Ring. WWE Studios had submitted her for the role, and she was actively training with lead actress Emily at Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) in preparation for filming. However, according to the film’s official social media, Vince McMahon personally pulled Flair from the project, reportedly because it was a small independent film rather than a major studio production. Despite her withdrawal, the filmmakers praised Flair’s contribution to training Emily and expressed gratitude for her early involvement.

In Flair’s absence, professional wrestler Kailey “Kamille” Latimer stepped in last minute to take on the role of June Byers. It was Latimer’s acting debut, and she performed all her own stunts. The team credited her with saving the production and delivering a standout performance. The filmmakers plan to share more behind-the-scenes content in the future.

– Tony Khan says he’s very proud of Darby Allin climbing Mount Everest, him becoming the first ever pro wrestler to achieve that feat, and hopes he makes it back down safely.

Khan reiterates that since Darby left, AEW has been under a dark cloud, named the DeathRiders.