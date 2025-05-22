WrestleMania 42 no longer taking place in New Orleans

WrestleMania 42 is no longer taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana, with The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation saying that the city will host WrestleMania another year.

“The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and New Orleans & Company are working closely with our friends at TKO to expand our long-standing partnership, which will include UFC 318 on July 19, 2025, Money In The Bank in 2026, and WrestleMania – which will move from the currently scheduled 2026 timeframe to a future year.” a statement sent to Wrestlenomics.com said.

It is unknown why the show is no longer being held in New Orleans, which already hosted WrestleMania 30 and 34 in the past at the Caesars Superdome. Money In The Bank next year will substitute WrestleMania in the city instead, presumably at the Smoothie King Center.

WWE has not issued a statement yet.

The WrestleMania 42 location announcement was done by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson during a Smackdown which was held in New Orleans in February of this year.

