Willow Nightingale is happy being in AEW, a Cody Rhodes sighting (photo)

– Willow Nightingale (via SI) confirmed that she’s re-signed with AEW and couldn’t be happier about it. “That is true, yes. I am happy where I am.” She’s feeling good about what’s to come and still has a lot she wants to achieve in the company. “I think there is so much left ahead for me to do at AEW, things that I want to accomplish.” Willow also reflected on how cool it’s been to be part of AEW’s early years and growth. “But also, I’m just really excited to be a part of something when it’s fresh and new and, like, you know, I think we’re past the years of finding our footing, but to have been a part of that and continue to water and watch it grow is just a privilege as well as a joy, you know?” She’s clearly excited about sticking around, saying, “So I’m excited to continue, to take part in that.”

– Speaking of Willow, wrestlers announced for Anarchy in the Arena.

The sides are drawn for Anarchy#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS and @sportsonmax pic.twitter.com/KCgKWAc3Uk — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) May 22, 2025

Babyfaces: Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, Powerhouse Hobbs, Willow Nightingale.

Heels: Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Young Bucks, Marina Shafir.

– Cody Rhodes was spotted at Epic Universe in Orlando… just a two-hour drive from Saturday Night’s Main Event.