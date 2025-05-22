Video: Will Ospreay with praise for Jerry Lynn for helping him with matches

During an interview with Q101, AEW star Will Ospreay discussed his evolution as an in-ring performer. Ospreay revealed that former ECW star Jerry Lynn has been helping him with his matches in AEW…

“I never get sick of hearing from different wrestlers, their opinions. For example, this year I’ve been working hand in hand with Jerry Lynn and he’s really been helping me dissect little pieces of my match, especially when I’m on TV shows.”

“I enjoyed [watching] the underground style and the technique and the intimacy between wrestler and audience. I always enjoyed that type of connection, so having Jerry Lynn teaching me little nuggets of information has really been helping out my connection with the audience, learning how to ride waves, and getting them up to a point where they climax. I know that’s the weirdest word to use in wrestling, but Jerry’s teaching me the fine art of making them climax at the right point.”

(quotes: WrestlingInc.com)