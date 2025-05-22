Updates on Zoey Stark and Joe Hendry

– Joe Hendry training recently with CM Punk and Ace Steel:

Learning from the best pic.twitter.com/t9TzuC00jL — Joe Hendry (@joehendry) May 22, 2025

– Those spoken to backstage in WWE say they’re preparing to not have Zoey Stark for the remainder of the year, reports Fightful.

It was previously reported that Stark is set to have an MRI followed directly by surgery soon after suffering a knee injury.

Yesterday, she tweeted:

Wow the love and support means more to me than you'll ever know! What hurts more than my knee is knowing I wont be able to perform for all of you for a while. I LOVE what I do and I'm blessed to do this. As the saying goes, the comeback is greater than the setback. Love you guys… — Zoey Stark (@ZoeyStarkWWE) May 21, 2025