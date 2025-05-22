Updates on Zoey Stark and Joe Hendry

May 22, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Joe Hendry training recently with CM Punk and Ace Steel:

– Those spoken to backstage in WWE say they’re preparing to not have Zoey Stark for the remainder of the year, reports Fightful.

It was previously reported that Stark is set to have an MRI followed directly by surgery soon after suffering a knee injury.

Yesterday, she tweeted:

