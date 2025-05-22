Update on Wrestlemania’s 42 location

– Johnathan Coachman says WWE will return to Las Vegas for WrestleMania 42.

I am hearing WWE going back to Vegas for mania for the 2nd straight year. TKO and UFC HQ located there. What are we doing? I will ask the same question. Can you imagine the NFL hosting the Super Bowl in the same city 2 years in a row. — The Coach (@Thecoachrules) May 22, 2025

Dave Meltzer adds, “Vegas is the plan. Not locked but one would think pulling out of New Orleans means locked enough they’d tell New Orleans today they were out.”

Earlier today it was announced that Wrestlemania 42 will not emanate from New Orleans as previously announced.