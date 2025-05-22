Update on Wrestlemania’s 42 location

May 22, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Johnathan Coachman says WWE will return to Las Vegas for WrestleMania 42.

Dave Meltzer adds, “Vegas is the plan. Not locked but one would think pulling out of New Orleans means locked enough they’d tell New Orleans today they were out.”

Earlier today it was announced that Wrestlemania 42 will not emanate from New Orleans as previously announced.

