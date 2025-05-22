TNA star’s contract expires, Khan on a possible AEW Women’s tag team title, Dynamite’s viewership, more

– Scott D’Amore revealed that Ace Austin’s TNA contract has quietly expired on friendly terms—after signing him early in his career and watching him grow into what he calls an “inevitable” star. With Ace poised for the next chapter of his career, D’Amore believes it’s the perfect moment for him to go all-in and prove he’s one of the best. Ace’s final TNA appearance will be his last match on tonight’s TNA Impact.

(Source: Yahoo Sports Uncrowned)

– Last night’s AEW Dynamite averaged 575,000 viewers; 0.15 P18-49 rating.

– Happy 44th Birthday to Bryan Danielson.

– Tony Khan on the possibility of AEW Women’s Tag Team Championships:

“AEW’s been having a great 2025, and I’m trying to build us to the strongest point we’ve been. That is something I’d like to do, and is a goal for me. It’s very realistic to look to in the future.”

(source: Double or Nothing media call)