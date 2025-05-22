Samantha Irvin made a special introduction at Silver & Black Gala

– Samantha Irvin made a special return to announcing for a truly unforgettable occasion: introducing the legendary Stevie Wonder. Reflecting on the moment, she shared, “Came out of retirement for an evening to introduce the GENIUS that is Stevie Wonder!” The experience was clearly meaningful to her, as she called it “a surreal, once in a lifetime experience.” Grateful for the opportunity and the cause it supported, she added, “Thank you Las Vegas Raiders, The Raiders Foundation, & Marcus Preston for having me, and for a WONDERful evening to support Mental Health.” Her one-night return to the mic combined the thrill of honoring a music icon with raising awareness for an important issue.

