Notes on Chelsea Green, Willow Nightingale, and the length of upcoming Smackdowns

– Chelsea Green has reportedly received positive backstage feedback within WWE over the past few months, reports PWInsider.

Her proactive approach to media relations has earned her a strong reputation within the company, and her contributions during WrestleMania weekend were particularly noteworthy.

One source cited a comparison to The Miz.

– In an interview with Jon Alba, Willow Nightingale has confirmed she’s signed a new contract with AEW.

– Internally, the USA Network has Friday Night Smackdown listed for three-hour episodes in early June.

The original plan was to return to two hours in early summer.