Mercedes Moné has high praise for Athena, updated photo of Sable and Brock Lesnar

– Mercedes Moné had high praise for Athena following their recent match, calling the experience one of the most intense and memorable of her career. “That match, it was so f****** cool,” she said, clearly still energized by the encounter. Moné emphasized how impressed she was by Athena’s in-ring style, adding, “Athena gave me hell. I’ve never experienced anyone like her in the ring.”

Reflecting on Athena’s career and impact, Moné noted that she’s been a fan for years. “Athena has been doing it for so long. I was watching her before I was even signed to WWE.” Moné strongly believes Athena deserves more visibility on AEW programming, stating, “I want to see her on AEW television more. She’s too good not to be seen.” She praised Athena’s talent and uniqueness, saying, “She’s explosive — one of the best, innovative wrestlers in the world. She is that f****** good.”

(Source: Undisputed)

– An updated photo of Sable and Brock Lesnar: