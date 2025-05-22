Matt Riddle vs. KENTA Set for MLW World Title Showdown

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced an MLW World Heavyweight Title Fight: Matt Riddle (champion) vs. KENTA at MLW Summer of the Beasts, presented live on YouTube for free from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on Thursday, June 26.

A long-simmering showdown is now official. MLW’s NYC return will be headlined by a dream match for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship as Matt Riddle defends his title against international icon KENTA.

The road to this title fight began back in February in Atlanta, when KENTA delivered a decisive win at MLW SuperFight, then stunned the MLW world by publicly calling out Matt Riddle for a championship bout. This week, KENTA doubled down during a press junket in Tokyo (watch), once again demanding a shot at Riddle and promising to bring gold back to Japan.

In response, MLW President Cesar Duran moved quickly. Working with the Filthy Bros. fight camp, Duran locked in what fans around the globe are calling a hard-hitting dream match — a collision between two world-class strikers with a brutal blend of MMA and puroresu.

Riding a tidal wave of momentum, KENTA has spent the last several months dominating in Japan for Pro Wrestling NOAH, where he main evented NOAH’s 25th Anniversary Memorial Voyage 2025 in Ryogoku. A finalist in the 2024 Opera Cup, KENTA has notched high-profile MLW victories over Paul London, Bobby Fish, and TJP. Now, with his sights set on conquering MLW, the global legend is poised to capture his first world championship on American soil.

A former GHC Heavyweight Champion, IWGP United States Champion, and NEVER Openweight Champion, KENTA is no stranger to gold — and his feared Go 2 Sleep finishing move has ended the careers of legends and inspired many of today’s best… including Matt Riddle’s own Bro 2 Sleep.

Meanwhile, Matt Riddle, the reigning MLW World Heavyweight Champion, is walking into New York with his back against the wall. In May, Riddle survived a controversial defense against Donovan Dijak in Chicago, after interference from CONTRA Unit’s Mads Krule Krugger threatened to derail the fight. In April, Riddle answered all doubters by outlasting 39 other fighters in the grueling Battle RIOT VI in Los Angeles — cementing his place atop MLW.

Since dethroning Satoshi Kojima in January, Riddle’s reign has been defined by resilience. Now, he faces his most dangerous test to date in a bout that promises to be a punishing war between two of the sport’s most unforgiving strikers.

Don’t miss this once-in-a-generation fight.