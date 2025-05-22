Kevin Kay (fmr. Spike TV executive) talks TNA’s (2011) rebrand to ‘Impact Wrestling’

A special section of the new Guy Evans book BEYOND NITRO addresses the history of TNA’s relationship with Spike TV (now known as Paramount Network), informed by interviews with numerous Spike executives. One such figure is Kevin Kay, formerly the President of the network, who discusses – at great length – various TNA initiatives during the course of his tenure. Below is an excerpt from the book wherein Kay reflects on TNA’s (2011) rebrand to ‘Impact Wrestling’.

As of May 2011 – i.e., almost 18 months into TNA’s much-hyped Hogan era – the promised ratings bonanza had still yet materialized. After the arrival of a cavalcade of stars including Jeff Hardy, Rob Van Dam, and Ken Anderson, fans questioned whether any grand surprises were left. To shake things up further, the focus changed to what could be done behind the scenes, and soon, various wrestling luminaries – including Jim Ross, Bret Hart and Paul Heyman – were reported as ‘flirting’ with their own TNA involvement, albeit at different points in time. “I remember the moment when Paul Heyman was around,” remembers Kay. “He was around a lot. He was kind of giving advice from the sidelines [for a while].”

With Heyman et al. opting not to get involved – and the ratings remaining relatively stagnant (or consistent, depending on one’s point of view) – TNA offered a change of a different variety. On May 16, 2011, the company announced it was re-branding its flagship program as ‘Impact Wrestling’. It followed an extensive research project conducted by the network, the results of which revealed that TNA’s fans – as expected – desired more action, and less the prefabricated ‘gaga’ that often accompanied it. “While the name change is subtle,” said TNA chief marketing officer Al Ovadia, “it is also very powerful. TNA is proud to be in the wrestling business – and not afraid to say it. And to emphasize our commitment, we have added the word ‘wrestling’ to our already well-known ‘iMPACT!’ brand.”

To reinforce the change, TNA adopted the slogan Where Wrestling Matters, in addition to changing the show’s color scheme (from red and black to blue, white and gray), as well as switching out the URL of the company’s website to ImpactWrestling.com. “At that point,” says Kay, “for whatever reason…we felt like TNA was not the right name [after all]. There were many long meetings about whether we should call it ‘Total Nonstop Action’ or ‘Impact’. [Obviously], we ended up with ‘Impact Wrestling’.

“If I had to do it all over again…I’m not sure I would have done that. Those kinds of decisions are difficult because you have to spend the marketing money to change everything. It’s like when we changed the name of TNN to Spike TV, it cost tens of millions of dollars. When you change the name from TNA to Impact, you don’t think it’s going to cost a lot of money – but it does. Not that much money – [as in the TNN to Spike change] – but it costs money [regardless].

“There’s also programming people who will tell you,” continues Kay, “back in the day when TV listings mattered…that when you changed the name of a show in TV Guide, nobody was going to find it. So there was a lot of argument about that: ‘If we change the name of the show on the DirecTV guide – and now it’s Impact Wrestling – they won’t know what that is.’ There was a lot of debate about it.

“So was it worth it to do it? I think we had gotten into a place culturally where TNA had started to sound like it wasn’t the right name. We’d gotten some of that feedback, and also from a sponsorship point of view, which is [important]. It’s like…I remember when the UFC came in to pitch me. The first meeting was them saying, ‘This is the greatest thing ever’ – and I knew that – but I was like, ‘Guys, my problem is, you’ve got a canvas that’s got blood all over it, a steel cage, and John McCain called you human cockfighting. Budweiser is not putting their logo on the bloody canvas.’

“I said, ‘I don’t know what you think my powers of persuasion are – or what you think my sales guys are capable of – but I’ll tell you one thing they’re not capable of: getting Budweiser’s name on a bloody mat.’

“So when you make those decisions, it costs a lot of money…and [in this case], it didn’t move anything. We told the viewers, ‘It’s Impact Wrestling now!’ but it was like, ‘Okay, well…now we’ve confused the audience again.’

“It was probably a bad idea. As I talk about it, I realize it was an even worse idea than I thought at the time! But again, we made those decisions for reasons that made sense at the time. Some of them worked out and some of them didn’t. Listen – bringing in Hulk was terrific for a while…then it sort of fizzled out. It didn’t work.”

