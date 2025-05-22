Kenny Omega addresses controversial comments made by Rossy Ogawa

Kenny Omega recently addressed controversial comments made by Rossy Ogawa, the head of Marigold, who suggested that World Champion Utami Hayashishita should appear more physically toned, stating: “She (Utami Hayashishita) has already bloomed once in STARDOM… Personally, I want to see her show a toned body as a wrestler… I don’t approve of a fat wrestler.”

Omega responded critically, recalling the backlash he previously faced for speaking about Rossy: “Yeah, that’s very odd… People attacked me, instantly, ‘How dare I say anything bad about Rossy. I’m lying. I’m a liar. What would I know?’… Someone like Rossy does a good job of revealing himself to the world on his own. Sooner enough… the writing will be on the wall.” He made it clear he doesn’t want to be embroiled in drama, saying, “I don’t want to be caught up in this… it became this entire thing that I didn’t want it to become.”

Despite the controversy, Omega was careful to distinguish between Rossy and the promotion itself: “The one thing I will say about Rossy; he has given a platform… he’s created opportunities for large scale shows for Joshi wrestling. I can never take that away from him.” He likened this to Vince McMahon’s legacy: “Say what you will about Vince… Without Vince, there would be no WrestleMania… Stone Cold Steve Austin, Rock, John Cena, Roman Reigns… A lot of stuff… behind the scenes, some of these people had nothing to do with that. They just kept their noses clean.”

Omega emphasized that the actions or values of a promoter do not necessarily reflect those of the talent: “We’re all independent contractors. What we do in the ring isn’t necessarily a reflection of our boss… A lot of times, the performers don’t even know where the money and opportunities come from.” He stood firm in his support for Utami, saying, “She is an incredible performer… Would I want for the rug to be pulled out from under her… Absolutely not.”

His focus remains on protecting and promoting talented wrestlers: “Rossy is Rossy. Whatever happens with him… I don’t care. I care about the performers… Rossy doesn’t equal Marigold.” He praised the people working behind the scenes and in the ring: “There are a ton of talented ladies, referees… I want these people to be seen… The best is yet to come for them.”

Omega warned against defending those in power without full information: “People need to be very careful if they don’t have the information, true information… Probably best to watch the people you enjoy, cheer for them… Whatever happens to people behind the scenes will probably come to light eventually.” His message was clear: the spotlight belongs on the performers, not the politics.

Source: Kenny Omega’s Twitch