Karrion Kross pushes back against any narrative that he’s bitter or unhappy

WWE superstar Karrion Kross clarified his true intentions behind comments he made around WrestleMania, pushing back against any narrative that he’s bitter or unhappy. “Like the biggest misconception anyone can take from what I said on WrestleMania was that I’m disgruntled. I’m not. I’m just really, really, really hungry, man. I’m really hungry.”

He emphasized that his mindset is driven by deep passion for wrestling and a desire to deliver at the highest level: “All of this is coming from a place of passion. And for me, it’s all about the grand scheme of things. People are paying to come watch the greatest show in the world. I want to be a reason on the show where they felt like they got every single cent, you know, worth of that.”

Kross is determined to have a larger presence and purpose in WWE beyond minor roles or brief appearances: “I want to be more than just an Easter egg. I want to be more than just a guy in the back ruining people’s lives.”

With a touch of humor and self-awareness, he added, “And I will admit I do enjoy ruining people’s lives. There’s definitely something wrong with me, but only the internet can judge me.”

Source: The Ariel Helwani Show