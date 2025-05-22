Karrion Kross on the rising wave of fan support

Karrion Kross recently reflected on the rising wave of fan support he’s received over the past year, expressing gratitude and a deeper understanding of what both fans and WWE want from him. He hesitated to frame the moment himself, saying: “It’s, I almost don’t even want to say. I kind of want them to speak on my behalf because sometimes it comes off condescending when you try to frame what’s happening when it’s about you.”

Still, Kross offered insight into how much the relationship with fans has evolved: “Over the last, I don’t know, 365 days backwards from today, the interactions that I’m having with people, the things that the audience doesn’t see on TV, they’re really different than the way they used to be.”

He recalled how fans often brought up his days in NXT, making it clear they longed for his earlier work: “They were always talking about NXT, what I did in NXT. They wish we could go back to that. And it’s a difficult conversation to have with people. You’re not totally, your hands aren’t totally on the wheel.”

However, the narrative has now shifted in a positive direction: “Now the conversations have changed to I love what you’re currently doing and we want to see more and more and more.”

Kross feels he’s reached a new point of clarity in his career, balancing fan expectations and company direction: “I just feel like something’s happened where I’m understanding in a more comprehensive way what they want from me and what the company’s looking for me and finding a common ground between those two.”

His connection with fans is now more current and engaged, concluding with: “They want more and I want to give them.”

Source: The Ariel Helwani Show