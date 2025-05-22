Karrion Kross on Logan Paul and the broader WWE system

Karrion Kross recently shared his thoughts on Logan Paul and the broader WWE system, offering both praise and critique. He made it clear that his issue isn’t personal: “I don’t have a problem with Logan Paul. I think he’s an amazing athlete and I think he’s doing really good work and a lot of people will be pissed that I’m saying that but it’s true. I don’t want to BS around that.”

Instead, Kross voiced frustration with the way WWE rewards certain talent profiles: “What I have a problem with is this idea within the system to reward the mainstream archetype like Logan with certain types of liberties and privileges that could be delegated to the people that have pretty much dedicated their entire lives and are here full-time.”

He emphasized that he’s not alone in feeling this way and believes the issue should be acknowledged more openly: “I struggle with that and I’m not the only one. I think it just needs to be said.”

Source: The Ariel Helwani Show