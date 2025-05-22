Josh Alexander on potential plans WWE had for him, note on John Cena

– During the interview with Shakiel Mahjouri, Josh Alexander revealed that he’d heard rumblings of him potentially reuniting with his former tag team partner, Ethan Page, in NXT. He also says that there was an idea for him to challenge for a championship at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver. He said “There were rumblings of two that I’d heard about after the fact that were denied by management for whatever political reason there was, them not wanting me to lose, or something like that. Then there was one offer on the table for me to do a big run, and then wrestle for the title on a pay-per-view or a Stand & Deliver, I think it was. I had actually turned that down because it just didn’t fit with what my goals were coming into contract time and stuff like that. With negotiations coming up.”

– John Cena has just posted a classic Wolf of Wall Street meme on his Instagram which in the film declares, “I’m not leaving!