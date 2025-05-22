5/22/25 TNA Impact Recap

– Mustafa Ali emerged victorious in the opening contest, defeating Ace Austin via Submission.

– Announced For Tomorrow’s TNA Under Siege, It will be The order 4 as they will be taking on The Rascalz, Indi Hartwell and a partner of their choosing.

– Eddie Edwards defeated Jake to send a message to Cody Deaner.

– The Aztec Warriors emerged victorious against The Northern Armory in a thrilling encounter filled with high-flying maneuvers.

– First Class defeated the team of Sami Callihan and Mike Santana.

– Now it’s time for the debate between Santino Mirella and Robert Stone.

Santino said he came here 4 years ago to make an Impact and he’s not gonna let someone like stone ruin that.

Stone Says that Santino will always be the wrong person for the job and as long as Santino I GM he’s going to keep running it to the ground.

– Spitfire defeated the team of Vipress and Maserati.

– Another match made official for TNA Under Siege, It will be Xia Brookside as she’ll be taking on Rosemary.

– In the Main Event, the team of TNA World Champ Joe Hendry and Elijah defeated The System.