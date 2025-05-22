5/22/25 AEW Collision Recap

AEW Collision Results – May 22, 2025

• FTR face off Daniel Garcia & Nigel McGuiness ahead of their match at Double or Nothing

A brawl breaks out between sides with Garcia & McGuiness standing tall

• Konosuke Takeshita, Trent Beretta, & Rocky Romero beat Bandido & The Outrunners

• Mercedes Mone beats Reyna Isis to retain the TBS Title

• Kyle Fletcher beats Jay Lethal

• Gabe Kidd explains why he’s been helping The Death Riders

“Let me be very clear. They want to save this company. You want to protect it? How are you going to do that when we are here eating it alive from the inside?”

• Josh Alexander beats AR Fox

After the match Adam Cole issues a challenge for any three members of The Don Callis Family to face The Paragon at Double or Nothing

Callis accepts and says their opponents will be Josh Alexander, Kyle Fletcher, & Konosuke Takeshita

• “The safari is over and It’s much more difficult to survive the squared jungle when this pussy is on the prowl.” – Toni Storm

• The Paragon beat The Grizzled Young Veterans

• Mistico, Mascara Dorada, Templario beat Magnus, Rugido, & Volador Jr

• Speedball Mike Bailey & Komander beat LFI

After the match Kazuchika Okada makes his way to the ring and confronts Speedball

Speedball takes out Okada with a Flying Senton and stands tall with the AEW Continental Title