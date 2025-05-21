WWE News and Notes

– PWInsider reports that there are internal rumors within WWE about a potential upcoming rivalry between Rusev and Sheamus.

– There are internal discussions about holding a WWE PLE in Italy, likely next year, according to @WrestleVotes.

– Elayna Black fka Cora Jade posted:

Btw it’s called being able to wrestle wherever I want and also now being able to profit off of you being creeps which you were going to do for free anyways!!! Get this, AT THE SAME TIME! — Elayna Black (@ElaynaBlack) May 21, 2025

– CM Punk posted: