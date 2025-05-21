WWE News and Notes

May 21, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– PWInsider reports that there are internal rumors within WWE about a potential upcoming rivalry between Rusev and Sheamus.

– There are internal discussions about holding a WWE PLE in Italy, likely next year, according to @WrestleVotes.

– Elayna Black fka Cora Jade posted:

CM Punk posted:

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Stephanie Vaquer

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal