WWE Evolve showcases glaring hole in WWE talent development strategy

By: Zack Heydorn

So, I spent the last few weeks binge watching the new WWE Evolve series on Tubi and I’m here to tell you that it’s not a bad show.

I wouldn’t lead you astray and if you know what you’re getting into, then the real WWE developmental program that started up in March of this year is a breezy watch with some ok to good matches and the future main roster WWE talent right in front of you. Nobody is getting or should even be expecting Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson level stuff on this show, but you get a tried and true approach of good guys vs. bad guys that makes it easy to invest.

With that praise out of the way, the key takeaway from watching 11 episodes of the new program is that it showcases a glaring hole in WWE’s talent development strategy. I’m talking a Grand Canyon size hole in how WWE is searching for it’s next batch of top stars. It’s bad.

Everyone on WWE Evolve is the exact same. The gimmicks, if you can even call them that, are the same from one star to the next and to the next in both the men’s and women’s divisions. Characters? What characters? Everyone on the show is playing the same damn part and in an ecosystem like that, nobody stands out.

The most over act on the show is the Vanity Project faction that includes the Swipe Right tag team, Zayda Steel, and some other talents that blend into the background. They stand out because of their charisma, but not because they are all that different from anyone else on the roster.

Braxton Cole, Harlem Lewis, Keanu Carer, Sean Legacy, and Tate Wilder are all featured men’s talent on the show, but I couldn’t tell you one discernible difference between these dudes. WWE hasn’t really tried to either.

On the women’s side of the house, the creepy nightmare that is Wendy Choo stands out because she’s the only talent on the entire program committed to an actual gimmick, but the rest blend in together as much as the men do.

Brinley Reece, Carlee Bright, Kendal Grey, Kylie Rae, and Kali Armstrong are the talents that get most of the television time and like the men, nothing stand out about any of them. Kylie Rae has an innate charisma like the Vanity Project faction, so she glows, but is neutralized by the lack of something different around her.

What the hell are we doing here? We don’t need to go back to the days of truck drivers, dentists, and tax consultant pro wrestling characters, but this new crop of talent needs something to grab fan attention.

The talent names are awful. Brinley Reece and Carlee Bright? C’mon, now. That’s the same damn person. Those two names sound like painful AI generated, ChatGPT nonsense created by a WWE intern getting paid minimum wage for a summer. Same thing with Braxton Cole and Harlem Lewis.

But, whatever. I’ll give WWE the benefit of the doubt when it comes to names. I shouldn’t, but I will for the sake of argument here. Names aside, the talent needs to find gimmicks that will stick.

What is Sean Legacy? What is Kendal Grey? Who are these talents supposed to be and why are fans supposed to care about them?

The WWE Evolve program doesn’t appear interested in answering that question at this point, so lookout NXT. Hell, lookout WWE main roster, too.

If the company isn’t careful, fans will be disconnected from all future talent in the pipeline before they even make an entrance on Raw or Smackdown.

