Thunder Rosa on Zoey Stark: “I hope you recover soon”

As previously reported, WWE Superstar Zoey Stark suffered a knee injury during a Money in the Bank qualifying match Monday night on WWE Raw. AEW star and former Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa later shared her support for Stark via social media.

Thunder Rosa wrote, “Wrestling is a beautiful and dangerous sport. We give our all everytime we step in the ring and we also risk a lot when we do what we love. @ZoeyStarkWWE I love you sister, and I hope you recover soon ”

Wrestling is a beautiful and dangerous sport. We give our all everytime we step in the ring and we also risk a lot when we do what we love. @ZoeyStarkWWE I love you sister and I hope you recover soon — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) May 20, 2025