Roman Reigns linked to upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie
Deadline.com is reporting in an exclusive story that Andrew Koji, Jason Momoa, Noah Centineo, and former WWE champion Roman Reigns are in discussions to star in the live-action Street Fighter movie, based on the Capcom video games,
The intellectual property rights for Street Fighter are now owned by the studio Legendary, who are co-developing and co-producing the project alongside Capcom, the developer and publisher of the video games.
Street Fighter is a series of very popular video games featuring one-on-one battles between a cast of martial artists. Street Fighter has sold over 55 million units worldwide since its launch in 1987, making it one of the highest-grossing video game franchises of all time.
Reigns has said that he would like to wind down his pro wrestling in-ring career and start taking more Hollywood roles.
