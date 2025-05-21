Notes on Mercedes Moné, Jakara Jackson, and Thunder Rosa

– The former Jakara Jackson via X:

– Thunder Rosa posted:

This week has tested me and my limits. Having a sick kid in a hospital is hard, on top of trying to manage everything else. This shoutout is to all those moms and dads who have kids in hospitals or that are sick. It takes a special type of power to stay Sane… Love TR ❤️ — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) May 21, 2025

– Mercedes Moné (via an interview with Justin Barrasso) says she’s found a home in AEW which made her passion stronger for wrestling:

“Once I’m in the ring, I feel alive. This is exactly where I’m supposed to be. Before, there were so many times when I was getting 4-minute matches… or we’d get to the building and something would change. You’d spend weeks planning for it all to change at the last minute. Now, it’s not changing. I get to go out and do it. It’s mine to claim, it’s mine to carry, it’s mine to do.

This is where the best wrestle. These women have so much drive to be the best, and that makes my passion even stronger, too. I’ve been doing this for 15 years, and I’ve gained this whole new fanbase in #AEW. I love that. It’s opening the doors for a whole new audience to see me. And I love my fans so much. I get to live out my dream with them every single week.”