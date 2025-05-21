Natalya on her decision to pursue wrestling opportunities outside of WWE

Natalya recently opened up about her decision to pursue wrestling opportunities outside of WWE, crediting WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) for inspiring her to take that leap. His encouragement and belief in her potential beyond WWE’s walls were a major influence. “In a lot of ways, it drove me to go ‘This is what I want to do,'” Natalya said, reflecting on how his push helped her realize her own desires. “And I’m screaming and shouting that I want to do it. Now I’m going to do it.”

She expressed a desire to pass that same energy forward to others. “I would love to do for others kind of what you did for me in the sense, where you were like ‘I want to see more of this.’ And then I’m like ‘Well st, I want to do more of this.'”** It was Bully’s interest and motivation that lit a fire in her, she explained. “And then it drove me. In a lot of ways, you drove me to want to do outside shows in WWE, because I was like ‘There is just so much more that Nattie wants to do.'”

Despite having a long and successful run in WWE, Natalya acknowledged that she still has more to give and explore beyond her established comfort zone. “And Natalya is very, very safe within the industry. I have great relationships. I have a great career in WWE.” But what excites her most now is stepping into unfamiliar territory and pushing her limits. “But…I thrive on…I love that kill or be killed mentality of like ‘I want to fight for my life.’ It turns me on, honestly. It just makes me…I want to wake up in the morning and feel that rush.”

She closed her thoughts with genuine appreciation for Bully’s impact. “And so…in a lot of ways Bubba, you pushed me to do that. So thank you. I appreciate that very much.” His influence not only helped Natalya reimagine her career trajectory but also reignited her passion for the thrill and challenge of wrestling.

Source: Busted Open Radio