Mina Shirakawa is officially All Elite, Deonna Purrazzo returning to GCW
– Deonna Purazzo Returns to GCW July 19th, August 1st and 2nd.
She’s baaaackkkkk #Virtuosa ️ https://t.co/uwiMsoon3v
— The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) May 22, 2025
– Mina Shirakawa is All Elite:
She’s challenging for the AEW Women’s World Title at #AEWDoN
THIS SUNDAY, and after her impressive win on #AEWDynamite + her altercation with World Champion Timeless Toni Storm tonight, now it’s official:@MinaShirakawa is ALL ELITE! pic.twitter.com/fO8ZrE17xS
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 22, 2025