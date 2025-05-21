Mina Shirakawa is officially All Elite, Deonna Purrazzo returning to GCW

– Deonna Purazzo Returns to GCW July 19th, August 1st and 2nd.

– Mina Shirakawa is All Elite:

She’s challenging for the AEW Women’s World Title at #AEWDoN

THIS SUNDAY, and after her impressive win on #AEWDynamite + her altercation with World Champion Timeless Toni Storm tonight, now it’s official:@MinaShirakawa is ALL ELITE! pic.twitter.com/fO8ZrE17xS

— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 22, 2025